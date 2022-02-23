Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.26. 18,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $127.40 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

