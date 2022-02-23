Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.89.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.66. 69,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.62. Eaton has a 12 month low of $127.40 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

