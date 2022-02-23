Eaton Vance Management Acquires 5,000 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 65,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $774.13 million, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 19,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $949,040 in the last three months.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

