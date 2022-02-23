Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000.

FINX opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $53.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

