Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AVD stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $451.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.45. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVD. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

