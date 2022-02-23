Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,271 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $107,594,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

WELL opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

