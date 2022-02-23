Eaton Vance Management Sells 590 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117 in the last ninety days.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $176.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.20 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

