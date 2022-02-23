Eaton Vance Management Takes $468,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,628,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,543,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,499,000 after purchasing an additional 176,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,893 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 802.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $2,347,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.