Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.008. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RNEW opened at GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.99. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

