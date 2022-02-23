Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given New €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($63.64) to €58.00 ($65.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Edenred from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edenred currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

EDNMY stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 49,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,287. Edenred has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

