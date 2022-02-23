Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.920-$1.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.64 billion-$6.64 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESALY. Citigroup downgraded Eisai from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Eisai alerts:

ESALY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.33. 37,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. Eisai has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai (Get Rating)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.