Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
EKSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
EKSO stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.88. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
