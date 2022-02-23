Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,407,262,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $658,845,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $127.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average is $135.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

