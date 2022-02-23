Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.950-$6.950 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.81.

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $127.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.42. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

