Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 18th

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Danske lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

