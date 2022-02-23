Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 18th

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Elekta AB (publ) stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile
Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.