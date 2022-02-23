Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Element Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.55-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. 1,605,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,315. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 164,592 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

