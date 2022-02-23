Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires 394 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,576,000 after acquiring an additional 457,513 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 731,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 375,173 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 206,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 597,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,473,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $265.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

