Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 561,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,231,879. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10.

