Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $828,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.27. 13,918,951 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

