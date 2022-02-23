Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 181 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,318,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 930,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,753,000 after buying an additional 39,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,553. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.95%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

