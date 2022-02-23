Ellington Financial Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

