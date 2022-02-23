Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.
About Empire State Realty OP
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.