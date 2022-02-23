Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.92. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 102,920 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

