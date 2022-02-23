Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

