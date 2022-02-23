Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGIEY opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. Engie Brasil Energia has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.17 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 31.37%.

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

