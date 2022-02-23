Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.38% from the company’s previous close.

ENGI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on Engie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.39 ($18.62).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €14.40 ($16.37) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.70. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.23).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.