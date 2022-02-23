Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.38% from the company’s previous close.

ENGI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on Engie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.39 ($18.62).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €14.40 ($16.37) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.70. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.23).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

