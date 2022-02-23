Envestnet (ENV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.83. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 154.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

