Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.03. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

