EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 628,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $124,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.28 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

