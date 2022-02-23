EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 593.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

