EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 38,709 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 471.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,709 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.62. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.