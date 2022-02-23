EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $13.65 million and $2.65 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.75 or 0.06959617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,995.17 or 1.00172917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050121 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars.

