EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

EPR traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 54,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,300. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 87,187 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.