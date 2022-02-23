EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Trading Up 8.7% on Analyst Upgrade

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $56.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. EPR Properties traded as high as $50.42 and last traded at $49.68. Approximately 20,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 648,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $6,827,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 24.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.