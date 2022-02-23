Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.
Shares of BRY stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
