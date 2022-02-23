Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Berry by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

