Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.62 per share for the year.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

TRP stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 697,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 173,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

