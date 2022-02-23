Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 536,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 423,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 881,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Equitrans Midstream (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.