Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.89) earnings per share.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. 2,111,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,349. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $126.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 278,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

