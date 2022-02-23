Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) PT Lowered to $6.00

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMBL. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $66.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

