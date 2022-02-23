Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) PT Lowered to $6.00

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMBL. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $66.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $24.48.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
