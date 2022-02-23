Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.25. Esprit shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.
About Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esprit (ESPGY)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.