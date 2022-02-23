Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

ESNT opened at $44.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 470,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

