ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,421 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

