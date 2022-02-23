Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits Market Cap of $97,562.17

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $97,562.17 and approximately $911.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.07 or 0.07007416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00071406 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

