Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Market Cap Hits $14.92 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $14.92 million and $22,872.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,449,577 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

