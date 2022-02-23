Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.73

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 8736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

CUYTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($48.30) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.