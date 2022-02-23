Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.66

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as high as $12.75. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.
