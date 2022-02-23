EVERTEC (EVTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVERTEC stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.