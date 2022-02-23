Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SNMP stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.93.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
