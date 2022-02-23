Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,181. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,923 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.