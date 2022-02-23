Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,181. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,923 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

