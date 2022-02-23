Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exelon were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,109 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

